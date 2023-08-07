Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of her iconic movie 'Black Swan'

The world of Hollywood is abuzz with the news of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's separation after a decade-long journey as a married couple.

Insiders reveal that the decision comes in the aftermath of news surrounding an alleged affair involving Millepied. Although the couple attempted to navigate through the challenges and mend their relationship, they currently find themselves at a crossroads.

A source exclusively shared with Us Weekly, "After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs." Despite their differences, Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, remain devoted parents to their two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6.

Rumors began circulating in June, suggesting that Millepied was involved with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. The alleged affair prompted a wave of speculation about the couple's future. At the time, an insider conveyed Portman's unwavering commitment to her marriage, even in the face of these challenges.

The rumors surrounding Millepied's alleged infidelity have put Portman through a range of emotions. The insider shared, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

Despite feeling humiliated, the Knight of Cups star's primary concern lies with the well-being of their children. She has contemplated the possibility of rebuilding trust in Millepied for the sake of their family's unity.

The couple's journey began in 2009 when they crossed paths while working on the iconic thriller Black Swan, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The 42-year-old reflected on their encounter during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018, “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”