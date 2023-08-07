 
menu menu menu

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after 11 years of marriage

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of her iconic movie Black Swan
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of her iconic movie 'Black Swan'

The world of Hollywood is abuzz with the news of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's separation after a decade-long journey as a married couple.

Insiders reveal that the decision comes in the aftermath of news surrounding an alleged affair involving Millepied. Although the couple attempted to navigate through the challenges and mend their relationship, they currently find themselves at a crossroads.

A source exclusively shared with Us Weekly, "After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs." Despite their differences, Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, remain devoted parents to their two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6.

Rumors began circulating in June, suggesting that Millepied was involved with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. The alleged affair prompted a wave of speculation about the couple's future. At the time, an insider conveyed Portman's unwavering commitment to her marriage, even in the face of these challenges.

The rumors surrounding Millepied's alleged infidelity have put Portman through a range of emotions. The insider shared, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

Despite feeling humiliated, the Knight of Cups star's primary concern lies with the well-being of their children. She has contemplated the possibility of rebuilding trust in Millepied for the sake of their family's unity.

The couple's journey began in 2009 when they crossed paths while working on the iconic thriller Black Swan, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The 42-year-old reflected on their encounter during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018, “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet John Travolta

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet John Travolta

Cillian Murphy says 'No deleted scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy says 'No deleted scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer'
William Friedkin dies: ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ director was 87

William Friedkin dies: ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ director was 87

Gerard Piqué spotted hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti as they enjoy lunch

Gerard Piqué spotted hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti as they enjoy lunch
Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez to be sentenced

Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez to be sentenced

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young
Kelly Clarkson's fiery lyrics swaps: A reflection on her divorce

Kelly Clarkson's fiery lyrics swaps: A reflection on her divorce
Kirsten Dunst’s childhood interview about ‘awkward’ kiss with 31-year-old Brad Pitt resurfaces video

Kirsten Dunst’s childhood interview about ‘awkward’ kiss with 31-year-old Brad Pitt resurfaces
Tom Pelphrey shares adorable photo of Kaley Cuoco and Matilda smiling wide

Tom Pelphrey shares adorable photo of Kaley Cuoco and Matilda smiling wide