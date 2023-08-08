Kim Kardashian shares shoulder injury, works with trainer for fitness recovery

Kim Kardashian has publicly disclosed her recent struggle with a painful injury that has hindered her ability to engage in physical exercise for the past few weeks. The 42-year-old reality star shared this revelation with her extensive Instagram following, which numbers at 363 million, on Monday.

In her announcement, she candidly revealed, "Okay, guys, something you don't know about me is that I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendon."

Despite the setback, Kim Kardashian emphasized her determination to overcome this obstacle and return to her fitness routine. She conveyed her intentions to commence a rehabilitation process with the assistance of her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who had also experienced a similar injury in the past.

Demonstrating her resilient spirit, Kim expressed her unwavering commitment to overcoming the challenges posed by her injury, asserting that nothing would prevent her from getting back into her fitness regimen.

In a display of her efforts, she shared footage of herself and her fitness coach inside her home gym. The video captured her trainer opening a SKIMS energy drink.

Although the exact circumstances of Kardashian's injuries remain undisclosed, she is known for documenting her fitness journey, often starting her gym sessions at the early hour of 5:30 am.

A glimpse into her rigorous workout routine was showcased on July 5, when her personal trainer, Senada Greca, posted a video on her own Instagram account.

The footage featured Kim Kardashian engaging in a vigorous workout, wherein she showcased her well-toned abdominal muscles while lifting weights and perfecting various muscle-focused exercises.