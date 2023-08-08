 
Kanye West returns to the stage alongside Travis Scott in Rome following anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West has marked his return to the public performance arena after the controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic remarks last year. The 46-year-old rapper, known for his controversial persona, took the stage alongside Travis Scott during the Utopia concert in Rome on Monday.

Travis Scott, aged 32, who is also a prominent rapper, shared his appreciation for their camaraderie, stating, "Only one human being on this mother f****** planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f****** thing," as he introduced Kanye West, as reported by TMZ.

In a gesture of unity, Scott also voiced his sentiments to the crowd, emphasizing the significant role Kanye West plays in their artistic endeavors and the event itself. He proclaimed, "There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye."

As revealed by outlets like Pitchfork, the duo treated the audience to their collaborative tracks, including "Praise God" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

Both Kanye West and Travis Scott share connections to the Kardashian family. West has four children with his former spouse, Kim Kardashian, while Scott shares two children with his ex-partner, Kylie Jenner.

It's important to note that Kanye West faced significant repercussions last year due to his series of anti-Semitic statements. He was banned from Twitter, faced criticism from celebrities, and lost several valuable sponsorship deals. Among those who distanced themselves were Gap, Balenciaga, his representatives at CAA, Foot Locker, and Adidas.

