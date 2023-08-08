Ariana Grande celebrated ex Dalton Gomez birthday despite separation?

Ariana Grande reportedly contacted her estranged husband Dalton Gomez to wish him on his 28th birthday despite separation.

The Save Your Tears hitmaker had plans of reaching out to her former lover on his special day as she has nothing but best wishes for him, reported Us Weekly.

Even though it is not clear whether or not Grande wished Gomez on his birthday, an insider claimed that the singer wanted her ex to have a “wonderful day” after shocking split.

“Ariana plans on reaching out to Dalton to wish him a happy birthday, but she has no plans on celebrating with him,” an insider told the publication on Gomez’s birthday on August 7th.

“Ariana has no hard feelings about their split, but she’s trying to focus on moving forward and doesn’t want to bring up old feelings,” the insider shared.

“She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he has a wonderful birthday.”

This comes after multiple news outlets revealed the shocking news that Grande and Gomez had called it quits after two years of marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source said. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help.”

Soon after, Grande’s affair with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater became public. “Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new,” an insider shared.

“Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,” the source said of the actor, who recently filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay.

“Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”