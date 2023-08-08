Russell Brand speaks of marriage with A-list star Katy Perry amid ‘chaotic times’

Russell Brand got candid about his two-year marriage to Katy Perry amid “chaotic times” while hailing the singer as the most “amazing” human being.

The Death on the Nile actor talked about his life in the spotlight when he was married to the Harleys In Hawaii hitmaker while sharing his past struggles with substance and alcohol abuse.

During the latest episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Brand recollected how he “didn’t really start making a proper living” as an actor until he was about 30 years old.

To this, the host of the show asked if that was around the time he was married to Perry, adding, “You had to live through so much that publicly.”

"That's when I was the most in the public eye and working in America," Brand responded. "Some aspects of it were, like, amazing, she's an amazing person and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame."

Brand continued: "Aside from my, like, sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember as being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, I'll speak for myself, but a little disconnected."

The English comedian and the American Idol judge tied the knot in 2010. However, things did not go well between the duo and they decided to part ways just two years after marriage.

"Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends," Brand revealed at the time.