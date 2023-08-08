 
Shakira, Gerard Pique finally put an end to months-long feud post split

By
Web Desk

August 08, 2023

Shakira, Gerard Pique finally put an end to months-long feud post split
Shakira, Gerard Pique finally put an end to months-long feud post split 

Shakira and Gerard Pique have finally decided to move on from their months-long feud after parting ways in 2022.

The Waka Waka singer and the former Barcelona star have reportedly put aside their differences for the sake of their boys, Sasha and Milan, according to a Spanish media outlet.

After having a lot of discussion about their kids’ residence and custody agreement, the former lovers are finally on the same page, the publication claimed.

"They are complying with the separation agreement to the letter, there is no longer any discussion or problem," Vanitatis magazine reported citing Shakira's entourage.

The claim was confirmed by sources close to the athlete, who said, "That's how it is, there is no problem, you can report as is."

Further speaking of the Columbian singer, the publication revealed that she is said to be feeling "positive and upbeat" as she can now amicably co-parent with Gerard.

This comes after a Spanish podcast Mamarazzis claimed that Shakira was upset with Gerard for not taking "as much time off from work and personal commitments to be with the children during the holidays."

"Shakira hasn’t agreed to let the children spend part of their vacation with relatives or third parties" but she would also "like him to make the effort to take vacations somewhere that would make life easier for their kids," they claimed. 

