Kanye West fails to impress new wife Bianca Censori due to THIS bizarre reason

Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori reportedly cannot stand the controversial rapper because of his poor hygiene, a source close to him spilt.

The architectural student, who is said to be a big fan of her husband’s fashion sense, has trouble being near West, who now goes by Ye, as his "stink is a serious turnoff."

According to National Enquirer, West wears layers of clothing even in hot and humid weather which results in excessive sweating causing him to stench.

"He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking," the insider said. "But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight."

"It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end," the source added.

Speaking of his attire consisting of multiple layers of clothing, the insider said, "He’s got to be cooking under those layers."

“His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant," the tipster said of the rapper.

As for Censori, the honeymoon period following her secret marriage to the rapper has ended, and now his stinky smell is too pungent for her to even stand near him.

"In the beginning, Kanye’s mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it’s just a stink," the insider said before revealing that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian also could not stand his smell.

"Kim got used to the smell — but only after years of torture," the source noted.