Riley Keough reveals daughter was born via ‘selfless’ and ‘incredible’ surrogate

Riley Keough reveals she name daughter in honor of iconic grandfather Elvis Presley

Riley Keough, widely recognized for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six, has recently opened up about her deeply personal journey into motherhood and the touching tribute she paid to her legendary grandfather, Elvis Presley.

The 34-year-old actress, who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, shared candid insights into her decision to welcome her daughter, Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, via a surrogate mother.

In a candid interview featured in Vanity Fair, Keough shed light on her well-thought decision to choose surrogacy as the path to motherhood. While Keough is physically capable of carrying a child, she explained that concerns about potential complications due to her battle with Lyme disease influenced her choice.

"I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff," Keough said, acknowledging the complexities of her health condition.

She also applauded surrogates, saying, "I think it's a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people,"

Keough's daughter's name, Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, carries a profound tribute to her iconic grandfather. "Tupelo" holds significance as the birthplace of Elvis Presley in Mississippi.

The Lodge star explained her thought process behind the name choice, emphasizing her desire to honor her grandfather in a unique and meaningful way.



"I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it's not like Memphis or something,'" Keough reflected, showcasing her intention to craft a distinctive yet heartfelt homage.

Despite her creative intentions, Keough humorously revealed that her plans for a distinctive tribute were somewhat spoiled by the release of the Elvis biopic, which featured many references to the singer's birthplace.