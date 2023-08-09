Prince William anxiously had 'frank' discussion about Kate Middleton with Queen

Prince William anxiously conducted with Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III ahead of his wedding with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who was perplexed ahead of his big decision to tie the knot with commoner Kate, was worried about his future wife fitting into the Royal Family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revea;s: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."



The couple briefly broke up ahead of their engagement, details of which were revealed by Kate herself in her official BBC interview.

Kate admitted: "At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised.



"I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger. I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time."



William admitted: "We were both very young… we were both finding ourselves and being dif­ferent characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, so it was just a bit of space and it worked out for the better."

