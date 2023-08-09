Jonnie Irwin injures foot in home mishap

Jonnie Irwin revealed that he had injured his foot after taking a tumble as he forgot that builders had removed a step from his home. The former A Place in the Sun presenter revealed that he was left to nurse himself after the accident.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old TV presenter posted a picture of his lower leg and foot which looked like it was swelling and turning red.

Jonnie covered his ankle with a chilled kool pak and just like usual he appeared to be in great spirits even after suffering from injury, reports Mirror.

He captioned the post, "When you forget the builder has removed your doorstep..."

Jonnie received a wall of sympathy from his followers in the comment section of the post.



One fan advised the TV presenter to take it easy "Oh no! Hope you’re OK. Plenty of R.I.C.E. Rest, ice, compression & elevation. Take it easy.”

Another one wrote, "Lots of ice Jonnie... You don't need this that's for sure!"

Jonnie revealed that he has been suffering from terminal cancer in November 2022 adding that he might be living his final days in this world.

Earlier, Jonnie revealed that he has been receiving palliative care from a hospice while lauding his hospital as a place that brings him delight.

The TV star is married to Jessica Holmes and shares three young kids Rex,3 and twins Rafa and Cormac, 2.