 
menu menu menu

Lizzo's first concert after filing of sexual harassment lawsuit gets cancelled

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Lizzo's first concert, after she was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit, has been cancelled. She was set to co-headline the 2023 Made In America festival alongside SZA.

Taking to Twitter, the festival organizers posted an update saying, "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place."

They insisted that the decision hadn't been made lightly or without immense deliberation, adding that it was a very tough decision for them.

The statement by the festival's organizers read, "Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music and concert-goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."

They announced the refund for all ticket holders at the original point of purchase and announced that the event might return to Philadelphia next year (2024).

According to Pagesix, the festival has been running in Philadelphia since 2012 by Jaz-Z Roc Nation, and previously it was only cancelled in 2020, due to covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to Lizzo and SZA, several A-lister musicians were set to perform at the event, including, Latto, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Coi Lera, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke and more.

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo's Instagram follower count drops by 220,000 following sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo's Instagram follower count drops by 220,000 following sexual harassment allegations
Meghan Markle dumped by Victoria Beckham over 'family loyalty'

Meghan Markle dumped by Victoria Beckham over 'family loyalty'
Nacho Figuerars leaves Prince Harry's haters disappointed

Nacho Figuerars leaves Prince Harry's haters disappointed

Nelly and Ashanti fuel romance rumors as they cuddle up singing Usher

Nelly and Ashanti fuel romance rumors as they cuddle up singing Usher
Prince Harry 'melting' by 'celebrity-style attention' in Japan

Prince Harry 'melting' by 'celebrity-style attention' in Japan
Kate Middleton's video becomes most viewed content on Wimbledon pages video

Kate Middleton's video becomes most viewed content on Wimbledon pages

Kanye West changes shirt on street in Italy before surprise set at Travis Scott's show video

Kanye West changes shirt on street in Italy before surprise set at Travis Scott's show
BTS’ Taehyung reveals track list, release date for his solo

BTS’ Taehyung reveals track list, release date for his solo
Ciara reveals pregnancy with black and white dance video

Ciara reveals pregnancy with black and white dance video