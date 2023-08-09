Lizzo's first concert after filing of sexual harassment lawsuit gets cancelled

Lizzo's first concert, after she was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit, has been cancelled. She was set to co-headline the 2023 Made In America festival alongside SZA.



Taking to Twitter, the festival organizers posted an update saying, "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place."

They insisted that the decision hadn't been made lightly or without immense deliberation, adding that it was a very tough decision for them.

The statement by the festival's organizers read, "Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music and concert-goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."

They announced the refund for all ticket holders at the original point of purchase and announced that the event might return to Philadelphia next year (2024).

According to Pagesix, the festival has been running in Philadelphia since 2012 by Jaz-Z Roc Nation, and previously it was only cancelled in 2020, due to covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to Lizzo and SZA, several A-lister musicians were set to perform at the event, including, Latto, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Coi Lera, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke and more.