Matty Healy spotted with ex Meredith in Hawaii, casting doubts on Taylor Swift romance

Matty Healy appeared to be indulged in a love triangle with his ex Meredith Mickelson and the hitmaker Taylor Swift. His on-off relationship with Taylor Swift has often made headlines.



Now, the singer has reportedly been reunited with her ex Meredith, casting a shadow on his romance rumours with Taylor Swift.

The 1975's frontman is spending time with his ex Meredith in Hawaii as hinted by Meredith on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the model posed a picture featuring two bowls of fruits placed inside a luxury villa. She captioned the post, "happiness."

Meredith Mickelson (left) and Taylor Swift (Right)

According to The Sun, Taylor Swift's loyal fans often referred to as "Swifties" have accused Meredith of stirring the pot.

The publication revealed that Matty dumped Meridith in February 2023, mere weeks before falling for Taylor Swift.

Matty Healy recently made headlines by sparking controversy when he kissed his male bandmate during his concert in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country.

His act drew a lot of criticism within Malaysia and the government banned his band 1975 from performing in Malaysia.

Following the controversy, the 1975 cancelled all of their tour dates in Indonesia.