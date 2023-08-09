Sandra Bullock kids started calling Bryan Randall ‘dad’ after secret vow exchange

File Footage

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall did not legalize their marriage but they had exchange vows in a private ceremony years before the photographer’s tragic death.

In a video shared in a report published by Daily Mail, the Proposal star could be seen sharing an intimate dance with her partner of eight years back in 2017.

During the secret beachside ceremony, held on Randall’s birthday, December 31st, the pair had said to have exchanged vows in front of Bullock’s two adopted kids.

In the loved-up reel, Bullock and Randall shared the romantic dance and professed their love for each other in a very casual affair.

Bullock was dressed in a kaftan with her long hair braided along with a pair of flip-flops while the photographer-model could be seen donning a causal white shirt with a black hat and sandals.

According to the publication, the ceremony was held after the couple had a romantic 14-day trip at a villa owned by the French financier Arpad Busson.

Speaking of the ceremony, a friend of the pair told the outlet that the duo went ahead with the ceremony "for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing."

Following the vow exchange, Bullock's two adopted children, son Louis and daughter Laila, started calling Randall "dad."

This comes after Randall’s family revealed the devastating news of his death after he secretly battled ALS for three years.