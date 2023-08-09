Kanye West gearing up for ‘big comeback’ with Bianca Censori by his side

Kanye West is all set to make his big comeback months after he found himself in the middle of a heated controversy post he made hurtful comments about Jews.

While it is not confirmed whether the controversial rapper’s return to limelight means new music or it’s something fashion related, Us Weekly revealed he would be accompanied with his wife Bianca Censori.

According to the insider, “Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.”

Speaking of their love life, the source said, “Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection.”

“They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired,” the source added.

West, who now goes by Ye, tied the knot with Censori – an architectural student – last year after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Last year, West sparked huge backlash after he made comments about Jews in scathing rants making some huge brands cutting their ties with him including Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA and others.