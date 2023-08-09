Selena Gomez embraces sis Gracie while enjoying Taylor Swift concert: WATCH

File Footage

Selena Gomez headed to best pal Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles amid Eras tour with little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

The Only Murders in the Building star dropped a sweet reel of herself embracing and dancing with her 10-year-old sister while the Anti-Hero hitmaker set the stage on fire.

Gomez seemed to be having a great time with her sister, who appears emotional hugging the Calm Down singer, while Swift melodious voice echoed in the background.

Wearing black and white hoodie featuring collage of multiple pictures of Swift along with a black cap, Gomez exuded cool vibes at the concert.

Sharing glimpses from the concert, Gomez also flaunted her friendship bands which she traded with her fans at the gig on Tuesday night.

“Thankyou to the fans that traded with me,” she captioned the snap of her having numerous bands.

The singer-actor was also joined Hollywood A-listers Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and Kaia Gerber on Tuesday.

This comes after Gomez collaboration with Rema, Calm Down, received three nods at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards including, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeats.

"I can’t say how exciting this day has been for me," Gomez penned in her story to express gratitude to her fans for making her song a big hit.

"Thank you for listening and watching. I’m so lucky, blessed and insanely happy. Hope you all enjoy it all!" she added in her note.

