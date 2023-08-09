Simu Liu celebrates girlfriend Allison Hsu's birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Celebrating his girlfriend Allison Hsu's birthday, Simu Liu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartfelt message.

The 34-year-old actor posted a cozy snapshot of himself and Hsu, expressing his sentiments in the caption. He wrote, "There’s simply nothing better than holding your hand."

In his message, Liu also praised Hsu for her diverse talents and qualities. He mentioned, "happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all. she inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically)," hinting at the recent experience at Taylor Swift's concert in Seattle on July 23.

Liu, who himself has explored singing, appreciated Hsu's ability to inspire him. The Marvel star highlighted how Hsu "teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life."

Liu went on to emphasize the significance of their relationship, emphasizing that their bond is worth fighting for. Whether they're embarking on spontaneous trips or enjoying a relaxed day at home watching "Friends," Liu expressed that nothing compares to the feeling of being close to Hsu.

The actor concluded his heartfelt message by expressing his love for Hsu and thanking her for her unwavering support. He acknowledged her dedication and commitment to their relationship.



Liu and Hsu, who works as a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, were first romantically linked in late 2022. Their relationship became public when Hsu shared a touching photo of the couple embracing in late November.

They continued to share moments, attending the premiere of "Violent Night" in Los Angeles in December, showcasing their affection for each other.