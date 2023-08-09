'Euphoria' remembers Angus Cloud via warm tribute in episodes

Angus Cloud features in sweet 'Euphoria' tribute

Euphoria is paying heartfelt tribute to its late star Angus Cloud by adding a warm message to some episodes.

Playing fan-favourite Fezco, the tribute was displayed on the two episodes of the hit HBO series, i.e., the pilot episode and the Season 2 premiere.

"In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023," the statement opened with a black/white photo of the deceased actor.

It further read, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Concluding the message, the family said, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Earlier, the actor's mother took to Facebook to dispel the notion that her son had committed suicide.

"Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life," she said.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to ascertain Cloud's cause of death, who died on July 31 at the age of 25.