Austin Butler elevates modern masculinity as YSL's global ambassador

Austin Butler has enthusiastically embraced his latest venture as the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, taking on the role of the brand's MYSLF fragrance spokesperson.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 31-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Elvis, showcased the brand's "statement" men's fragrance in a captivating campaign clip.

Dressed to impress, Butler appeared in the video sporting a white tank top paired with an unfastened black blazer. His blonde hair was meticulously styled, swept back from his face. The video commenced with the words "Welcome...Austin Butler" gracing the screen as he adjusted his blazer and struck various poses for the camera.

In the accompanying caption included a quote from Austin Butler stating, "I am honored to be named the global ambassador of MYSLF, the new statement fragrance by YSL Beauty."

W Magazine highlighted the unique blend of aromas within the fragrance, including citrus, woody amber, and a note of orange blossom. This release marks the brand's first new men's fragrance since 2017.



Reflecting on his ambassadorship and role in the campaign, Butler revealed that his partnership with YSL Beauty began with a "simple conversation."

Butler expressed, "I've been a fan of YSL for many years, and in the past couple years, I've done more research into Yves Saint Laurent himself. I love the way his mind works, so I feel privileged to now be a part of his heritage."

In addition to promoting the fragrance, Austin Butler has a history of appreciating Yves Saint Laurent's fashion lines. Notably, he turned heads at the Oscars in March by wearing an eye-catching suit from the brand.

Stephan Bezy, YSL's International General Manager, expressed, "In seeking out a figure to embody YSL Beauty's vision of the new masculinity, there could have been no better choice for us than Austin Butler. Both as an artist and as a human being, he embodies the values expressed by our brand through MYSLF, a modern representation of what it means to be a man."

The comprehensive video campaign for the fragrance, directed by Julia Ducournau, is set to debut on August 22. Meanwhile, the print campaign, captured by New York-based photographer Gray Sorrenti, was unveiled on Tuesday.