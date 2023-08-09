Tom Sandoval's new mysterious gal details revealed

Tom Sandoval was seen with the woman last weekend

Tom Sandoval's love life has been under scrutiny since Sandoval as he was seen with a mystery girl that was found to be Hawaiian singer Tii, as per reports.



Regarding the duo, a bird chirped to Page Six, "Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there's definitely a connection."

Another source spilled, "He thought she was a really cool girl and they enjoyed getting to know each other."

The pair were seen hanging out at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood, Calif., Saturday night.

A slew of paparazzi caught the duo waiting at the valet stand for the TomTom owner's car, as he sported a green, patterned shirt fitted with sneakers over brown trousers and a fedora hat on the top.

While the LA native donned a black vest underneath with jeans and sneakers complimenting each other.

Interestingly, the 40-year-old new pal, an aspiring musician's latest track, Situationship's lyrics, doubles down on women empowerment, singing women need no "man."

"So I'mma walk like I have no man / I'mma flirt like I have no man / I'mma play around with all your friends," she sings.



"And you got no right to be mad, yeah / No man, I ain't got no man."

Meanwhile, Sandoval's bitter ex Ariana Madix is with New York City-based hunk and fitness coach Daniel Wai.