Jamie Foxx impressively beats Olympian Casey Patterson in pickleball game

Jamie Foxx has been recovering from his health issues since being hospitalized for medical emergency

Jamie Foxx can beat an Olympic champion at pickleball! The Oscar-winning actor displayed his impressive skills in a match against Casey Patterson in a video he reposted on Tuesday.

Volleyball Olympian Patterson took to his Instagram handle to share a clip of the duo playing pickleball. “That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya...,” he captioned the clip which the actor reposted to his own account.

Patterson then posted another video from a different angle to really show Foxx’s skills. “For all the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit that ball,” he wrote.

“I got dead balls out here, dead balls,” the They Cloned Tyrone actor was heard saying in the clip.

Foxx’s pickleball game comes as he has been gradually returning to social media following his health emergency in April.

Foxx’s pickleball contest comes after his long hospitalization for a “medical emergency” which left fans worried. Last month, the actor returned to social media and addressed his health issues.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Foxx said of his fans' support in the clip. "I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

He went on to say that he knew “a lot of people" were "waiting" to be informed about his condition, but "to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I went to hell and back," Foxx continued. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

More recently, the 55-year-old apologized to the Jewish community for a now-deleted post that complained of fake friends and the fate of Jesus.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” Foxx wrote in a statement on Sunday. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.”

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more,” he explained. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community."

The Day Shift star continued: "My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

In the deleted post that gathered backlash for being antisemitic, Foxx had written: “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they'll do to you?” He added the hashtags "#FakeFriends" and "#FakeLove."