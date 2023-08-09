 
Video shows Henry Cavill 'breaking his neck' to see Shakira

By
Web Desk

August 09, 2023

A throwback video of Henry Cavill "breaking his neck" to see Shakira has resurfaced online.

In the video, the "Superman" actor is seen talking to the media when he turns back to see the Columbian singer and asks reporters "Is that Shakira"?

The video has been circulated to troll Shakira's former boyfriend Gerard Pique.

"If I were Shakira, I wouldn't shed a tear for Pique. Henry Cavill literally broke his neck after seeing her," wrote one user in the caption of the viral video.

It was recently speculated that the "Waka Waka" singer may be romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton more than a year after her split from the former footballer.

But the rumors proved to be incorrect as the pair was not seen together after a couple of sightings.

Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81: Singer was subject of Oscar-winning film ‘Searching For Sugar Man’

Phillip Schofield and ITV bosses in deep trouble as more people allege ‘bullying’ and ‘harassment’

Dozens injured as Travis Scott’s Utopia show causes ‘earthquake-like’ activity in Rome

Prince William viewed more favourably by American women than men

Whitney Port gets candid on struggle with ‘disordered eating’ amid scary weight loss

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘restraining order’?

Meghan and Harry finally receive good news

