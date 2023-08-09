Video shows Henry Cavill 'breaking his neck' to see Shakira

A throwback video of Henry Cavill "breaking his neck" to see Shakira has resurfaced online.



In the video, the "Superman" actor is seen talking to the media when he turns back to see the Columbian singer and asks reporters "Is that Shakira"?

The video has been circulated to troll Shakira's former boyfriend Gerard Pique.

"If I were Shakira, I wouldn't shed a tear for Pique. Henry Cavill literally broke his neck after seeing her," wrote one user in the caption of the viral video.

It was recently speculated that the "Waka Waka" singer may be romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton more than a year after her split from the former footballer.



But the rumors proved to be incorrect as the pair was not seen together after a couple of sightings.