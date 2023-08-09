Meghan Markle sings at Taylor Swift performance during Eras Tour

Meghan Markle attended Taylor Swift's performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Tuesday during the Eras Tour's California leg, PEOPLE reported citing an unnamed source.

According to the publication, Meghan jumped up out of her chair to sing along to "You Belong with Me" as the singer told the excited crowd, "Let's go back to high school."

The report came as Prince Harry arrived in Japan to attend Wednesday's ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo.

Prince Harry will next travel to Singapore for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday.



The Duchess of Sussex's presence at Taylor Swift also seemed to dismiss rumours that she harbours resentment against the singer because she refused to be on her Archetype podcast.

PEOPLE reported that Meghan joins a long list of celebrities who have attended Swift's sold-out concert tour since she began touring in March in Glendale, Arizona.

