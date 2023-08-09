Child rapper and social media star Lil Tay dies at 14

Lil Tay rose to fame for her rap at the age of 9

Lil Tay, the popular child rapper and viral social media star whose real name is Claire Hope, has passed away at the age of 14.

The news of her unexpected and tragic death was shared by her family through a statement posted on her verified Instagram account. This heartbreaking loss comes just days after the death of her brother, further deepening the grief experienced by her loved ones.

The family's statement expressed their immense sorrow as they grieve the loss of two children. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” read the statement.

“This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the statement continued.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Lil Tay gained widespread fame on social media in 2018 at the age of 9, where she referred to herself as the "youngest flexer of the century." Her online following grew rapidly, accumulating over 220,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 3 million followers on Instagram.

It's worth noting that in 2019, Lil Tay's success was attributed to her brother, Jason Tian, although it is unclear if he is the brother mentioned in the recent statement regarding her passing.