Prince Harry 'epitome of happiness' sans Meghan Markle in Japan

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Prince Harry is deeply enjoying his solo time in Tokyo, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended ISPS Sports Values Summit in Japan on Wednesday seemed happy with getting the spotlight to himself.

Body language expert Darren Stanton explains: "We saw Harry being joined by ISPS Handa's founder Haruhisa Handa, ex-New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter and Nacho Figueras on stage at the summit. Harry was seen smiling and laughing, which proves that he felt absolute joy at that moment in time.

Speaking further about his body language, Mr Stanton added: "His mouth was open and his eyes were fully wide, and that is the epitome of genuine happiness. He was having fun and felt at ease without pressure or drama. He was really enjoying being in that environment.

"We also saw Harry looking down at Haruhisa Handa - showing he was unconsciously mirroring him. This shows they have built a great friendship through their body language. I can tell there is a great level of trust between them through their strong eye contact. Their body postures were also matched completely, which shows they’re on the same level as each other," he notes.

 Harry landed in Tokyo without Meghan Markle on Tuesday. This comes as the couple embarks on solo career paths.

