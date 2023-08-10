Prince Harry brings 'Big Haz energy' on 'chirpy' trip to Tokyo

Prince Harry is back in his pre-wedding happy phase in Tokyo, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who landed in Japan this week for his charitable ventures, is seen in a different light than in America.

Expert Daniel Elser writes for news.com.au: “The sad fact is that we have all gotten so very used to the Duke of Dour.

“So used to photos of him looking tense as his burly US security guards, not a single visible neck among them and all arms like Christmas hams, herd he and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in and out of official state-side engagements.

“So used to photos of Harry purposefully striding into UK court buildings with all the twitchy unease of a man about to enter a gladiatorial arena armed with only a spork," she continued.

Ms Elser added: “And so used to seeing the duke sit down for TV interviews where he is forced to peel back tender emotional layers and lay bare his hurt feelings for slack-jawed audiences, because that is pretty much what he does for ready dosh these days.



“The question that these Tokyo pictures really raises is, if we have not seen this chirpy Harry for so long, just how happy might Harry be with his shiny US career?”



Harry left UK in 2020 alongside Meghan Markle and son Archie. The Duke now lives in California with his family.