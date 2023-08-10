 
Noel Gallagher opens up about forgetting lyrics of his iconic hits

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Noel Gallagher opens up about forgetting the lyrics of his iconic hits
Noel Gallaher, in a recent interview, revealed that he often faces difficulty in remembering the lyrics of the biggest hits of his former band Oasis and blamed old age for memory lapses. He also joked about soon needing a mobility scooter.

The 56-year-old singer is currently touring with his band High Flying Birds.

Noel appeared on Matt Morgan's Patreon Podcast where he talked about facing the problem of forgetting the lyrics of his biggest hits. He said, "On this tour, I have found myself continuously thinking 'What is the next line to this song?' ".

The singer revealed that it's a struggle, adding that he might be needing an autocue on stage soon.

Previously autocues have been used by the 76-year-old Sir Elton John and the 81-year-old Sir Paul McCartney, reports Dailymail.

Noel lamented that since the first day in his 50s, he has been facing issues one after another, adding that his forties were his absolute peak.

Revealing his plans for the next few days of August 2023, Noel said that he would go to see Oppenheimer and would get a few boozy lunches.

He added, "I will be looking over the renovation work going on at my flat in Maida Vale." 

