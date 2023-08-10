Lil Tay's father and ex-manager refuses to confirm her death

Doubt lingers over Lil Tay's passing as father, ex-manager refuses to confirm death

Lil Tay, an internet sensation reportedly died at the age of 14 but her dad has now refused to confirm the death of his daughter to various media outlets.

In a conversation with The Post, the father of Lil Tay refused to confirm the news of her sad demise stating, “I’m not able to give you any comment right now. I’m sorry — I can’t.”

Her father's statement comes after an announcement was posted on Lil Tay's Instagram account, which read, “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribably pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock."

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation."

According to Pagesix, allegedly the ex-manager of Tay, Henry Tsang, has also refrained from confirming the news of her death.

He said, "I am at a point where I can neither confirm nor deny the statement issued by the family of Lil Tay."

He called for cautious consideration and patience while waiting for further developments before reaching any conclusions.