Cardi B reveals impressive natural hair growth on social media

Cardi B, a Grammy-winning artist, utilized X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal her unaltered waist-length hair, marking seven years since she commenced her "healthy hair growth journey."

Expressing her excitement, the 30-year-old artist hailing from the Bronx, and celebrated for her 276.1 million strong social media following, shared on Tuesday, "My hair has grown so much!"

In a generous gesture, she proposed, "Let me know if y'all want a video [about] my homemade hair oil… handmade by me!"

In the preceding year, Cardi B, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, had disclosed one of her hair care secrets to her fans - a technique involving boiling onions and employing the resulting 'odorless' water to cleanse her dark tresses, enhancing their shine.

Displaying her transformation over time, the star of the upcoming film "Baby Shark's Big Movie" posted pictures of her childhood, teenage years, and early twenties, aiming to highlight the challenges she faced in growing her hair, despite her mixed heritage (half-Dominican, half-Trinidadian).

Cardi queried, "Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?" Adding further, she emphasized, "The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy. Sometimes it's not even just about growth it's about keeping it healthy and the growth comes."

Recognized for her role as a producer and star of "Cardi Tries," she often opts for vibrant wigs and hairpieces crafted by her hairstylist, Mia (also known as Tokyo Stylez), for various photoshoots and performances, instead of subjecting her own natural hair to potential harm.