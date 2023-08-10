Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version): Singer Eras tour outfits that gave away the surprise

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version): Singer Eras tour outfit that gave away the surprise

Taylor Swift left her fans stunned after she announced the release of the re-recorded version of her hit 2014 album 1989 titled 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The revelation came during the final U.S. show of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but many fans had already anticipated this news due to subtle hints dropped by the popstar during her U.S. concerts.

One of the biggest clues was Swift's enchanting blue outfits during the Tuesday show, which bore a striking resemblance to the costumes she wore during her original 1989 tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker transitioned from a beautiful blue gown for her hit Enchanted to another shade of blue for the Folklore era. To further amplify the hints, she chose a stunning sparkly blue dress for her acoustic set, leaving the audience amazed.

“You might have noticed there were some new outfits on the show,” she said during her gig. “There’s something I’ve been doing for a really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time.”

“I think instead of telling you about it, just show sort of show you,” she said before unveiling the cover of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the screen behind her.

Inside Taylor Swift quest to re-record her music to own the masters

In a previous interview with CBS News, Swift revealed her plan to re-record her music and regain control of her albums following Scooter Braun's acquisition of her former label, Big Machine Records.

Since then, she has been dropping re-recorded versions of albums, starting with Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and now 1989.

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Release date

The re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set for October 27th, the same date as the original album's release in 2014.

This updated edition will not only feature the original 16 album tracks but also introduce five previously unheard songs, as per the CD presale on her website.

Expected Collaborations with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar

There's anticipation for Kendrick Lamar's appearance on the revamped version of Swift's song Bad Blood, which was a fourth single for 1989 but didn't make it onto the official tracklist.

Collaborators like Jack Antonoff, Noel Zancanella, Ali Payami, Mattman & Robin, Greg Kurstin, Nathan Chapman, Imogen Heap, Max Martin, and Shellback are expected to return.

Some fans are also speculating about a collaboration between Swift and her ex, Harry Styles, who happened to have inspired a lot of songs in 1989.

Fans are also yearning for the possibility of a song featuring her close friend Selena Gomez, who joined Swift on stage during her 1989 Tour.



