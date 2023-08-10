Karlie Kloss attends Taylor Swift's concert amidst speculation over their friendship

Karlie Kloss, once a close friend of Taylor Swift, made a surprising appearance at Swift's renowned "The Eras Tour" on Wednesday. This marks a notable event as the two had reportedly experienced a falling out that led to the end of their long-standing friendship.

In a noteworthy scene, the former Victoria's Secret Angel, aged 31, was spotted enthusiastically enjoying the performance from the bleachers during the sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This unexpected presence of Kloss garnered significant attention from Swift's fanbase, known as Swifties. Many of them rushed to various social media platforms to express their astonishment and excitement at witnessing Kloss's support for her former companion.

As the show progressed, Kloss, who recently became a mother for the second time with her husband Joshua Kushner, chose to immerse herself among the enthusiastic crowd, relishing Swift's captivating performance filled with her signature hits.

Notably, Kloss was sighted in the stands, quite a distance from the star-studded VIP section, which added to the surprise factor of her presence.



This unexpected appearance stands as a striking turn of events since it was reported that the once-thriving six-year friendship between Swift and Kloss came to a halt in 2019.

Their bond initially formed in late 2013, after Swift's performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show of the same year. Swift's involvement continued as she returned to the Victoria's Secret runway in 2014. Their camaraderie even graced the cover of Vogue in 2015.

However, by 2017, rumors of discord started surfacing, particularly when Kloss was photographed alongside Kendall Jenner, a member of a family with whom Swift had experienced conflicts over time.

Kloss's close association with music executive Scooter Braun might have exacerbated the situation further. Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Swift's master recordings in 2019, which Swift publicly criticized. She is currently engaged in re-recording her first six albums.

Fans began piecing together hints of a strained friendship, highlighting that Swift was absent from both of Kloss's wedding ceremonies to Kushner. In 2019, reports emerged that their friendship took a turn due to alleged misuse of Swift's hospitality by Kloss.