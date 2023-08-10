Taylor Swift to collaborate with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

Taylor Swift is expected to collaborate with her best friend Selena Gomez and former boyfriend Harry Styles on the forthcoming revamped version of her 2014 album 1989.

The re-recorded album titled 1989 (Taylor’s version) will be dropped on the same date the original album was released, i-e. October 27th.

Swift announced the album during her final U.S. show of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and later shared the exciting news on her Instagram account.

Now fans are speculating about the expected collaborations as they believe Kendrick Lamar might return for the revamped version of Swift's song Bad Blood, which was a fourth single for 1989 but didn't make it onto the official tracklist.

Other possible artists that Swift may team up with are Jack Antonoff, who cowrote and produced three songs on 1989, Noel Zancanella, Ali Payami, Mattman & Robin, Greg Kurstin, Nathan Chapman, Imogen Heap, Max Martin, and Shellback.

Apart from these, Swifties are yearning to listen to her duet with Styles, who allegedly inspired the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s songs on her original 1989 album.

There are rumours that Swift might team up with Gomez, who surprised fans when she performed alongside Swift during her 1989 tour back in 2015, for a song from the Vault.