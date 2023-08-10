Hailey Bieber becomes part of new Victoria’s Secret campaign

Hailey Bieber is the newest member to join the Victoria’s Secret All-Stars campaign alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and Adut Akech. The shoot was released on Thursday in the UK and saw participation from several A-listers.

For the US campaign which was released a day prior, big names like Emily Ratajkowski and Gisele Bündchen were also seen taking part. Hailey looked as stunning as ever in black lingerie which was paired with a suspender belt as well as thigh-high stockings.

Naomi similarly stunned in a black piece as she posed up a storm alongside Adut who was seen in a brighter pink shade as she placed her hands on her hips. Emily Ratajkowski opted for a kimono under which she wore a piece with side straps and an intricate design.

Also joining the campaign with a collection of stunning looks were Adriana Lima, Paloma Elsesser, Candice Swanepoel and Sui He. The ‘Icon’ collection’s primary focus is on celebrating the shapes of women’s bodies, centring around the Push-Up Demi bra.

Famous photographer Mikael Jansson took up the job of shooting for the campaign while Camilla Nickerson was responsible for the styling. The shoot displayed the silhouettes of the models as a way to show off the individual power of each woman involved.

Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Design Officer, Janie Schaffer stated: “We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria’s Secret collection. The collection was made to enhance one’s natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love.

It’s an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe while reinforcing that we are all icons.”