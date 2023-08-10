 
Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

By
Web Desk

August 10, 2023

Meghan Markles pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate
Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate 

Meghan Markle has been accused of lying after it was reported that she attended Taylor Swift's performance in LA.

Royal family fans think the reports in US media about Meghan attending the show were published at the behest of the Duchess of Sussex.

PEOPLE on Wednesday reported that the former US actor attended Taylor Swift's performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium during the Eras Tour's California leg.

Meghan Markles pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

Meghan was asked to explain how paparazzi and concerts attendants didn't get one picture of Meghan when Kristen Bell, Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kailing, Blake Lively, Kevin Costner, Selena Gomez, Channing Tatum and many other celebrities were photographed at the event.  

The Duchess' critics were seen casting doubts on the report because they couldn't come to terms with the fact that no pictures of Harry's wife came out of the show.

According to PEOPLE, Meghan jumped up out of her chair to sing along to "You Belong with Me" as the singer told the excited crowd, "Let's go back to high school."

The report came as Prince Harry arrived in Japan to attend Wednesday's ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo.


