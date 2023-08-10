 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan
Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan 

Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras on Thursday revealed that they went shopping for their wives in Tokyo Japan.

Sharing a picture with Prince Harry, the professional player wrote,  "Shopping for our wives."

Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan

He added, "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of Sentebale.

Nacho and Harry's message for their wives came amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have developed some serious differences among them and they could lead to their divorce.

Senebate is a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. It helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa lead happy, healthy lives.

Prince Harry visited Japan for the first time in four years to attend a sports summit in Tokyo on Wednesday (August 9), where he expressed his love of Japanese culture and said he "would happily live here".

Wednesday's sports summit was just the first event Prince Harry undertook while in Asia this week. 

Sentebale previously announced that the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup will take place at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12. 

Harry is set to play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Figueras, one of the charity’s longstanding ambassadors.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s chemistry is ‘palpable’

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s chemistry is ‘palpable’
Man looks unbothered as Kate Middleton receives standing ovation video

Man looks unbothered as Kate Middleton receives standing ovation
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper embrace fitness routine

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper embrace fitness routine
Holly Willoughby stuns in chainmail dress in new photos

Holly Willoughby stuns in chainmail dress in new photos
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix icebreaker moment came amid VPR S11?

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix icebreaker moment came amid VPR S11?
Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘Kardashians’ of Buckingham Palace video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘Kardashians’ of Buckingham Palace
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

Taylor Swift to collaborate with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?
Meghan Markle is crashing royal relationship ‘into the ground’ video

Meghan Markle is crashing royal relationship ‘into the ground’