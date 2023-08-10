Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan

Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras on Thursday revealed that they went shopping for their wives in Tokyo Japan.

Sharing a picture with Prince Harry, the professional player wrote, "Shopping for our wives."

He added, "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of Sentebale.



Nacho and Harry's message for their wives came amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have developed some serious differences among them and they could lead to their divorce.



Senebate is a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. It helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa lead happy, healthy lives.



Prince Harry visited Japan for the first time in four years to attend a sports summit in Tokyo on Wednesday (August 9), where he expressed his love of Japanese culture and said he "would happily live here".



Wednesday's sports summit was just the first event Prince Harry undertook while in Asia this week.

Sentebale previously announced that the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup will take place at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12.

Harry is set to play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Figueras, one of the charity’s longstanding ambassadors.

