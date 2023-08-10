Blackpink’s Lisa is rumoured to be dating Frédéric Arnault

K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa is embroiled in dating rumours with the CEO of Tag HAUER, Frédéric Arnault. This isn’t the first time the two have been linked together, as several media outlets and netizens have insisted that they are dating.

They are known to be close friends and Arnault even attended one of Blackpink’s concerts, snapping a photo with all of the members. Early on in 2023, media outlets in Korea claimed that the two are in a romantic relationship after they were spotted together in Paris.

The rumours started up again after Lisa shared some photos on her Instagram from her holiday. Posted on August 9, the rapper could be seen enjoying a swim while grinning.

She also posted a video of herself in the water as she travelled in between cliffs. Frédéric then went on to post photos on his Instagram, which fans assume to be from either Italy or Greece.

Lisa then uploaded more photos which appeared to also be taken in either Greece or Italy. Fans then began to link their recent Instagram posts together, claiming Lisa is on holiday with the Arnault family before Blackpink’s shows.

One fan wrote: “And now u understood where she was and with whom now atleast lilies should accept and understand she is dating Frederic arnoult, and this was in zakynthos island, Greece where Alexander wife posted 2 days back. Lisa is dating Frederic #fredlisa.”