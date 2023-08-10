Child rapper Lil Tay is still alive

Child rapper Lil Tay, who was announced to be dead through a post on her Instagram page, is still alive. According to TMZ, the fourteen-year-old’s family has confirmed that she is alive and safe following the mysterious announcement.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess,” reads the statement.

The original post announcing the death of her and her brother has now been taken down and claimed that the “outcome was unexpected and has left us all in shock.”

Users raised questions concerning the authenticity of the post since the parents of Lil Tay refused to confirm the news or comment on the incident at all. The police departments in Vancouver and Los Angeles also claimed that they had no reports of Lil Tay or her brother’s death.

The statement continued, explaining: "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong.”

She also went on to clarify that her real name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope as has been claimed by several media outlets in the past.