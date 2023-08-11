 
menu menu menu

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell seen getting closer, fueling romance rumours

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Harry Styles and Taylor Russel seen getting closer, fueling romance rumours

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have exacerbated their romance rumours as they were spotted getting close to each other at a British event and then at Oxford Street.

The pair appeared to be in high spirits during the press night of The Effect, their latest theatrical production, hosted at the National Theatre in London on Wednesday.

Harry rocked in a dark grey blazer and covered his eyes with sunglasses, whereas the Canadian beauty dazzled in a brown strapless dress.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russel seen getting closer, fueling romance rumours
Harry Styles and Taylor Russel seen getting closer, fueling romance rumours

According to the Hindustan Times, Harry seemed to maintain a discreet appearance so that Taylor Russell could get well-deserved recognition.

Although there was no apparent public display of affection the pair appeared to be wanting to stay close to each other. Harry introduced Russell to his pal, James Corden, after the show.

TMZ reported Harry carrying Russell's stuff while walking towards his vehicle alone and later Russell also jumped in the backseat of his car as they left the venue.

The duo was later spotted enjoying a walk around London's high street.

The pair's outing comes after Russell's appearance at Harry's Love on Tour concert in Vienna. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry should learn ‘blood is thicker than Netflix’

Prince Harry should learn ‘blood is thicker than Netflix’
Meghan Markle takes major decision on her relations with UK royals video

Meghan Markle takes major decision on her relations with UK royals

Seventeen’s agency remains silent on Joshua’s dating rumours, fans react

Seventeen’s agency remains silent on Joshua’s dating rumours, fans react
Emmy Awards postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

Emmy Awards postponed until January over Hollywood strikes
Prince William's friend reacts to Prince Harry and Nacho's photo

Prince William's friend reacts to Prince Harry and Nacho's photo
Blackpink’s Lisa is rumoured to be dating Frédéric Arnault

Blackpink’s Lisa is rumoured to be dating Frédéric Arnault
Dior selects TXT as their first group ambassador

Dior selects TXT as their first group ambassador
Princess Charlotte in line for ‘highest honor’ but requirements are ‘brutal’

Princess Charlotte in line for ‘highest honor’ but requirements are ‘brutal’
Meghan Markle ‘hates’ Kate Middleton’s lack of accountability after big row

Meghan Markle ‘hates’ Kate Middleton’s lack of accountability after big row