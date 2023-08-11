 
Jennifer Lopez, 54, radiates ageless beauty on the Amalfi coast

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans as she was spotted showcasing her ageless beauty on the Amalfi Coast following her 54th birthday celebrations earlier this week.

Jennifer was spotted having a sunbath in a seriously skimpy bikini while lying out by the sparkling ocean

The sizzling snaps of the On The Floor singer featured Lopez displaying her signature curves in the skimpy bikini and pairing it with a low-cut bikini top. The pictures saw her hair tied into a white and orange patterned scarf.

Lopez looked incredible in the snaps as the 54-year-old defied her age and showed off a toned figure while lying on her sun-bed in the sweltering heat of Italy.

According to the Mirror, the acclaimed singer was seen enjoying the Italian waterfront, sipping on some pink wine and snacking on some fresh pineapples on the crystal clear day.

She appeared to be relaxed and tanned. The snaps of her Italy getaway came after her 54th birthday celebrations planned by her loving husband Ben Affleck.

The singer expressed gratitude to her loved ones for being there on her special day, in the OntheJLO newsletter. 

She wrote, "I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with." 

