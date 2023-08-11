Prince William was shut down by Meghan Markle after 'pointing fingers' at Duchess

Prince William reportedly pointed out fingers at Meghan Markle during her time in the UK.



The Prince of Wales was enraged after Meghan spoke to Kate Middleton about her ‘hormones’ -!; having a ‘baby brain’ after the birth of Prince Louis.

As per Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare,’ William retaliated Meghan’s expression by pointing fingers at her.

"Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here,” he told Meghan.

And Meghan reportedly responded : “If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face."

Meghan herself admitted on Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan: "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” she said.