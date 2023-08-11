Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney tease royal visit in 'Welcome To Wrexham' season 2

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have heightened the anticipation for Season 2 of Welcome To Wrexham by unveiling a royal visit from none other than the 74-year-old, King Charles, himself.

The first season of their show was a huge hit on Disney Plus and the second season's trailer has been released which features the 46-year-old Hollywood actor, Ryan explaining the circumstances under which he came together with Rob to purchase Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney tease royal visit in 'Welcome To Wrexham' season 2

Rob recalled the devastating defeat of Wrexham in the semi-final, adding that since we started putting our time and effort into Wrexham, it has resulted in the building of an authentic, real and powerful community, reports Metro.



The moment that blew the minds of the audience was Ryan uttering the words, "So, the King of England called," and then King Charles appeared on-screen shaking hands with Ryan.

The king and Queen Camilla visited Wrexham in December last year 2022.

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary-style show that revolves around the Welsh football club named Wrexham which was bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Their journey from being well-known celebrities to becoming co-owners of a football club has captured widespread attention and interest.

Ryan Reynold said that he considers his club as the most precious thing in his life.