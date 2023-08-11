Lil Tay lands in trouble after former manager scathing ‘fake death’ accusations

Lil Tay has found herself surrounded in another controversy after her former manager Harry Tsang accused her of orchestrating her own death statement for publicity.

On August 9, 2023, the 14-year-old internet personality, born Tay Tian, along with her brother Jason Tian, were believed to be dead after a statement was shared on her Instagram account.

However, the teenage rapper finally revealed that she and her brother are well and alive while claiming that her social media was hacked after over 24 hours post her phony death announcement.

But her ex-manager was not satisfied by her statement and claimed that he believes Lil Tay staged the whole thing as a publicity stunt.

“Upon learning about Lil Tay's assertion of her well-being, I find relief in the fact that she is safe,” Tsang said, as per Daily Mail. “However, I believe the reported hacking incident may not have occurred.”

“My rationale for this perspective is twofold: firstly, the restoration of a compromised account on platforms like Meta/Instagram typically does not necessitate a 24-hour timeframe,” he added.

Tsang then pointed towards Lil Tay’s brother, who was previously accused of exploiting her back in 2018, saying, “Secondly, the actions of Lil Tay's brother, renowned for his propensity for extreme measures, lead me to hypothesize an alternative motive behind this occurrence.”



Back in 2018, Lil Tay was declared “missing” by her fans after she disappeared from socials as her Youtube and Instagram were wiped clean.

At the time, Tsang, who was managing the self-proclaimed “youngest flexer of the century” at the time, said that rebranding was underway.

Speaking of her latest death announcement, he added, “Simultaneously, if the underlying motive is indeed to rekindle Lil Tay's prominence within the public sphere, I contend that such actions demonstrate a certain degree of irresponsibility.

“It's essential to consider the potential repercussions of employing such tactics, particularly given their potential impact on the perceptions and sentiments of the broader audience.”

Since Lil Tay’s death announcement, she has gained over 200,000 new followers.