Jennifer Aniston talks of having crush on David Schwimmer: ‘We let it play out on TV’

Jennifer Aniston said locking lips with her real-life crush and reel-life boyfriend in hit comedy sitcom Friends, David Schwimmer, was “quite enjoyable.”

The Morning Show star admitted she had a “crush” on the Band of Brothers actor during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Aniston said there was nothing “weird” between her or Schwimmer even though they had feelings for each other while they filmed the NBC series years ago.

The episode of the show was originally aired back in March, however, it was replayed on the channel due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“You and David in the early years had a crush on each other,” host Kelly Ripa said to which Aniston responded, “Yes, we did. We just let it play out on TV.”

“Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” the Hollywood beauty added. “So, we just channeled all of our love and adoration for each other into [their characters] Ross and Rachel.”

David Schwimmer admits having ‘major crush’ on Jennifer Aniston during ‘Friends’

Schwimmer confessed of having a crush on Aniston during Friends: The Reunion documentary in 2021, however, he noted that he never acted on it.

The Murder Mystery star chimed in, saying, their feelings were “reciprocated” with Schwimmer adding, “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other.”

“But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer continued. “We respected that.”

Jennifer Aniston says relationship with David Schwimmer ‘wouldn’t have worked’

In an interview with Howard Stern back in 2021, Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, said she and Schwimmer “never” got together.

“He was lovely, David was great,” Aniston said. “But no, we never, on my life [got together] … We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.”

Everybody on ‘Friends’ set knew of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer secret crushes

The makers of the show, also starring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry, were aware of Aniston and Schwimmer’s secret crushes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, executive producer Kevin Bright said Aniston and Schwimmer’s feelings for each other wasn’t really a secret for any of them.

“It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between in the scenes was like, ‘Oh my God, they can’t be acting that, there’s got to be something,'” he said.

“Everybody was suspicious that something was going on,” Bright added.