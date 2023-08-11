 
Royal expert reacts to Meghan Markle viral dance video

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Royal expert reacts to Meghan Markle viral dance video

Royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her opinion over Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s viral dance video.

In the video Duchess of Sussex is seen dancing goofily. The TikTok video, circulating on different social media platforms, is a scene from the second part of ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary released in December last year.

The video clip shows, Archie and Lilibet mother dancing like no one is watching her in a doorway as someone films the Duchess from inside another building facing her.

The video clip was shared on Twitter with caption, “Poor babies, imagine being given a free cottage in the palace grounds, that is paid for by the British taxpayer…it’s just downright rude.”

Reacting to it, Angela commented, “The cottage was used for Harry when he was single. When M came along they chosen a flat in Kensington Palace to be redone.

Royal expert reacts to Meghan Markle viral dance video

“While waiting M said the cottage was 'cosy' didn't moan about it during the BBC interview but did once she was engaged. Twisting words again.” 

