 
menu menu menu

Gal Gadot says she joined Miss Israel pageant for ‘fun’: ‘I never meant to win’

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Gal Gadot says she joined Miss Israel pageant for ‘fun’: ‘I never meant to win’
Gal Gadot says she joined Miss Israel pageant for ‘fun’: ‘I never meant to win’

Gal Gadot revealed she had no intention of winning Miss Israel beauty pageant as she only took part in the competition for “fun.”

During her debut on Hot One, the Wonder Woman star talked about her winning the title of Miss Israel in 2004 while discussing her time as a pageant queen

“When I went to Miss Israel in Israel, to begin with, I went for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma — and then I won and that was shocking," she told host Sean Evans.

The beauty went on to reveal that she never thought of winning the competition as she did not take her participation “seriously.”

"I never meant to win,” she said, adding, “I came for fun, and all of a sudden — it's funny, you're 18, you’re not taking things very seriously.”

Speaking of the sequence she enjoyed doing, Gadot said, “The only part that I enjoyed doing was the opening sequence with the dance."

The actor has previously spoken of how she never though of becoming an actor while speaking to Sunday Today for an interview with Willie Geist, back in 2017.

“I never thought about becoming an actress and the opportunity kind of came my way,” she said. “I started to become more curious about it, and then I fell in love with the profession — but it wasn’t like I was growing up dreaming of becoming an actress.”

Meanwhile, Gadot’s latest film Heart of Stone, also starring Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, just dropped on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family shares first post after Prince Harry's ‘HRH’ title removed video

Royal family shares first post after Prince Harry's ‘HRH’ title removed
King Charles announces military appointments for working members of royal family

King Charles announces military appointments for working members of royal family
Kevin Costner becomes a Swiftie, attends Taylor Swift's concert amidst personal challenges

Kevin Costner becomes a Swiftie, attends Taylor Swift's concert amidst personal challenges
Harry Styles new ladylove Taylor Russell previously dated Timothée Chalamet?

Harry Styles new ladylove Taylor Russell previously dated Timothée Chalamet?
King Charles honours Prince William with new major role close to Prince Harry’s heart

King Charles honours Prince William with new major role close to Prince Harry’s heart
Sydney Sweeney settles debate on 'Euphoria' & 'The White Lotus' role

Sydney Sweeney settles debate on 'Euphoria' & 'The White Lotus' role
Prince Harry still facing deportation woes: ‘Make it as swift as possible’

Prince Harry still facing deportation woes: ‘Make it as swift as possible’
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming video of son 'Phoenix' with matching necklace

Paris Hilton shares heartwarming video of son 'Phoenix' with matching necklace
King Charles 'reaches out' to Meghan Markle for reconciliation?

King Charles 'reaches out' to Meghan Markle for reconciliation?