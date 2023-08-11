Gal Gadot says she joined Miss Israel pageant for ‘fun’: ‘I never meant to win’

Gal Gadot revealed she had no intention of winning Miss Israel beauty pageant as she only took part in the competition for “fun.”

During her debut on Hot One, the Wonder Woman star talked about her winning the title of Miss Israel in 2004 while discussing her time as a pageant queen

“When I went to Miss Israel in Israel, to begin with, I went for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma — and then I won and that was shocking," she told host Sean Evans.

The beauty went on to reveal that she never thought of winning the competition as she did not take her participation “seriously.”

"I never meant to win,” she said, adding, “I came for fun, and all of a sudden — it's funny, you're 18, you’re not taking things very seriously.”

Speaking of the sequence she enjoyed doing, Gadot said, “The only part that I enjoyed doing was the opening sequence with the dance."

The actor has previously spoken of how she never though of becoming an actor while speaking to Sunday Today for an interview with Willie Geist, back in 2017.

“I never thought about becoming an actress and the opportunity kind of came my way,” she said. “I started to become more curious about it, and then I fell in love with the profession — but it wasn’t like I was growing up dreaming of becoming an actress.”

Meanwhile, Gadot’s latest film Heart of Stone, also starring Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, just dropped on Netflix on August 11, 2023.