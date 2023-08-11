Harry Styles new ladylove Taylor Russell previously dated Timothée Chalamet?

Harry Styles alleged new girlfriend Taylor Russell was previously romantically involved with Timothée Chalamet when they starred in Bones and All together.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old Canadian actor and model had a “brief secret fling” with the Wonka star, 27, who is now dating Kylie Jenner.

Even though Russell and Chalamet never confirmed their romance, their amazing off-screen chemistry led many fans to speculate that they had feelings for each other.

As per the publication, during promotions of their 2022 romantic horror film, the duo appeared smitten with each other.

However, it seems like things did not work out for them as Chalamet moved on with The Kardashians star earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Russell is making headlines after she was spotted getting cosy with the former One Direction band member, 29, on Wednesday night.

The As It Was singer secretly attended the press night of Russell’s new play The Effect at the National Theatre, following which the duo was seen standing very close to each other at the post-show party.

In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Russell and Styles can be seen embracing each other as they appeared really affectionate during their night out.

It comes after it was reported by Star Magazine that Styles and Russell are in early stages of relationship as they are spending “a lot of time together.”



Styles was linked to the actor during his Love on Tour with a source claiming that he “really likes her and wants to see more of her.”