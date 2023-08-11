Simon Cowell unrecognizable in new video, perplexed fans say ‘too much Botox!'

Simon Cowell has left his fans and followers stunned yet again after he dropped a video on his social media with his seemingly changed facial features.

The music mogul sparked reactions on his appearance as he celebrated former boy band One Direction’s new achievement on Instagram.

In a fresh reel dropped on his account, Cowell congratulated Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik for reaching 1 billion streams for What Makes You Beautiful.

However, what really grabbed his followers’ attention was his radically different facial features with many telling him to stop using Botox.

“You used to look good before the plastic surgery,” one user commented while another added, “Too much Botox!”



One user commented “Botox fail,” while one baffled fan asked, “What on earth has happened to your face?”

The America's Got Talent judge has previously expressed his regret over extensive use of Botox but claimed he has never had face lift.

Back in April, Cowell responded after Ant & Dec made a joke about his “new face” during an episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

“I think it's hysterical. I mean, it just makes me laugh. I haven't had a facelift or anything,” he responded to their jibe while speaking to The Mirror.

“I've had a bit of Botox or whatever, but nothing drastic,” he added. “So when I hear about this stuff, honestly it does make me laugh.”