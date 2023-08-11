Taylor Swift was ecstatic to see former gal pal Karlie Kloss at concert amid Eras tour

Taylor Swift ecstatic to see former gal pal Karlie Kloss at concert amid Eras tour

Taylor Swift was reportedly happy to see her former friend Karlie Kloss at her Los Angeles concert amid her ongoing Eras Tour.

Sharing an insight into the girls’ friendship, which was said to have gotten strained in 2018, an insider told Life & Style that Swift and Kloss are on “good terms.”

Even though it is exactly not known what the reason was behind the rift between Anti-Hero hitmaker and the model, some fans of the singer speculate it was because of Kloss' relationship with Scooter Braun.

It was reported that Swift was upset with Kloss after she failed to defend her following the sale for her masters, and that the popstar believed her friend leaked her personal information to Braun.

However, the insider said that the girls seem to have left their feud behind after Kloss was spotted at Swift’s final U.S. show of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium.

“Taylor and Karlie never confirmed or denied they weren’t friends anymore so to see Karlie at her concert was a beautiful gift that everyone was happy to witness,” the source said.

“The last time they were seen together was in 2018 so clearly something must have happened. And Taylor didn’t go to her wedding either, she was on tour in Australia at the time.

“Apparently it wasn’t a major falling out, they were just on a ‘friends break,’” the insider noted. “We might never know the real reason, but whatever their differences were, that’s all water under the bridge now.”

The source revealed that the besties “chatted” after the show and even “made plans to see each other in the future.”

“Bottom line, they’re on good terms again and the Swifties are loving it,” the tipster said.