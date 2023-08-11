Whitney Port shares meal with son amidst weight loss concerns

Whitney Port was observed having a meal with her six-year-old son, Sonny, at Henry Tacos located in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

The 38-year-old former cast member of "The Hills" enjoyed a selection of tasty tacos during the outing, followed by indulging both herself and her son with servings of ice cream.

During the meal, Port sipped on a Diet Coke, while her son Sonny went for a can of Sprite to quench his thirst. The interaction between the mother and son was filled with lively conversation and a joyful atmosphere as they relished their food.

For their outing on Thursday, Port chose a natural look, foregoing makeup, and had her golden blonde hair neatly tied back in a bun.



She was dressed in a crewneck sweatshirt from her own merchandise store, an item valued at $50. This comfortable top was paired with loose-fitting blue jeans, and she carried a black purse in the crook of her arm.

Emulating her son's vibrant style, the reality TV star adorned herself in bright yellow sneakers and shielded her eyes with classic black sunglasses.

Conversely, Sonny was clad in an all-red ensemble and seemed to be having a great time in the company of his mother.

Sonny is the sole child of Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, whom she has been married to since 2015.

This particular sighting follows Port's recent revelation that she intends to engage with a 'nutritionist/eating disorder specialist' to address her significant weight loss and the underlying factors contributing to it.