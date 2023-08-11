 
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter

Friday, August 11, 2023

Sharon Osbourne along with her daughter Aimèe Osbourne were seen out and about in Beverly Hills as they went shopping in coordinated cardigans and ballet flats. Aimee donned a D-Bobby D-Lace Macramé bucket hat from Christian Dior.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Sharon brought along a blue tote bag to go along with her black and white get-up. It seems the two took separate rides to the store they went to as both of them were spotted holding onto cash for the valet.

Earlier on Monday, Sharon shared with her 3.5 million followers a clip of her petting her two pets which includes her Bengal cat Tiger Lily as well as a puppy named Elvis.

Sharon showed off her stunning figure in her outfit after struggling with weight loss her whole life. The television personality went on to get gastric lap-band surgery back in 1999 and also received the injectable drug Ozempic which helped her with dropping thirty pounds.

She discussed her weight loss experience on Club Random With Bill Maher. “For me, the first week was f***ing s*** because you just throw up all the time and you feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks, it goes and then you're just fine. You're just not hungry.”

Other celebrities who have also admitted to taking the drug include Amy Schumer, Elon Musk, Dolores Catania, Sheryl Underwood and many more.

