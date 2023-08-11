 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Keanu Reeves seen smoking as he relaxes before Dogstar’s concert in L.A.

Keanu Reeves is currently touring with his rock band Dogstar
Keanu Reeves was seen smoking a cigarette while sitting on the ground outside Saint Rock in Hermosa Beach before the Dogstar concert on Thursday night.

The John Wick star kept a casual look, wearing a gray baseball cap and a khaki shirt as he waited for the rock band's performance to begin.

He completed his concert outfit with dark trousers and tan lace-up boots. Keanu, with a greying long beard, wore an "all access" lanyard around his neck and tucked his shoulder-length dark hair behind his ears while enjoying a bottle of Gatorade in the queue.

Keanu appeared alone outside the venue as his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, whom he publicly acknowledged in 2019, was not present. 

This sighting follows the actor's recent display of his toned physique during a shirtless day on a yacht in Capri, Italy earlier this month.

He looked happy as he wore green swimming trunks, drank champagne, and spent time with his sister Kim, aged 56.

Taking advantage of his time off, the star wore a helmet while preparing for a scenic Vespa ride in Europe.

Meanwhile, Keanu’s contribution to leukemia's research is well-known. He donated 70% of his salary from the first Matrix film, where he reportedly received an upfront payment of $10 million and a total of $35 million, to support the cause.

His motivation for funding blood cancer research stemmed from his sister Kim's diagnosis in 1991, and he became her primary caregiver during her ten-year battle with the disease.

The 58-year-old sold his house to be closer to her and delayed the Matrix sequels to assist in her recovery. Additionally, he reportedly spent $5 million on therapies to aid Kim's healing process.

He has expressed his unwavering support for his sister, stating, "She was always there for me, you know. I will always be here for her."

